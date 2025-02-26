'AITA for telling my husband to grow a spine and not let his teenage daughter walk over him?'

Here are the top rated comments.

imafrickinglion says:

NTA. Some other thoughts, though. Sure, it's entirely possible that this girl simply wants to eat whatever she wants during lunch at school and then inevitably ends up going home, and she might even be eating it on purpose just to get out of school as you suspect.

But also, what classes does she have after lunch? What people are in those classes? Does she get along with those teachers? Is someone perhaps bullying her if she continues to attend classes after lunch? Is that when Phys Ed is and she can't stand changing in the locker room?