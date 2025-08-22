'My husband is leaving me for a younger woman, and all I can think about is the house décor.' UPDATED

Yesterday he texted me saying he wanted to see the kids, and I agreed. He showed up after they were already asleep; I swore he wasn’t going to come. He arrived here at 11 p.m. with a document, wanting to talk about how he’d like to keep the house and pay me an additional amount for my share. I just stared at him without saying anything.

I asked him to leave because the kids were sleeping. My brother in law added that it wasn’t the right time or place to discuss this and asked him to leave. I don’t know what happened to him, but this doesn’t seem like the man I married.