'My husband left me after almost 15 years together and wants me to let him come home.' UPDATED 3X

My husband and I have been married for almost 2 years, but together for almost 15. He is my only long real boyfriend I have had in my adult life, and we have 2 children together. We have had a rocky relationship from the beginning if I’m being honest, but the last 3 years have, for the most part, been pretty great.
The turning point for our relationship, I feel, was after he got black out drunk at his friend's wedding and spent the entire 1.5 drive home (that I drove him and his friend home from as I was sober) screaming at me and saying nasty things.
Since then things had been pretty good. I have been working on myself, have lost weight, putting more effort into myself and my appearance, and have been making new friends. About 5 months ago he woke up one day and told me he wasn’t happy with his life or me and wanted to leave. He then decided he was wrong and didn’t want to leave.
Not to drag it on to much, but a highlight real of the last 5 months is he has:
• Left me 4-5 times and comes back every time saying his sorry.
• Been unhappy when I have gone for dinner or to see girl friends.
• Got blackout drunk again, and behaved horrendously towards me (I can’t really talk about it on the thread)
• The same night as above there was some severe drama with his family. I am also being made to be the villain for telling them this behaviour is disgusting, especially since our 2 children were asleep in bed when everything was happening.
• Called me every name under the sun; often in front of our children.
• Accused me multiple times of having affairs, with absolutely no suspicions.
I didn’t realise a few of the things can’t be discussed here.
His excuses are that he doesn’t feel loved enough by me and I’m not affectionate enough. But it’s hard to feel affectionate to someone who is treating you like s#$t. I am getting very little family support and being made to feel guilty for breaking our family up if I don’t let him just come back home.
But he is never going to change. I guess I’m just looking for some validation and support that I’m making the right decision because I keep being told I’m wrong. What are my next steps to stay strong in my decision to not take him back, and try and establish a healthy co-parenting relationship for our children?
FairyGothMommy wrote:
Say no. Keep saying no. Find an attorney, keep all conversations between the lawyers. File for immediate custody pending divorce. Separate finances. Do what the lawyer says. Action. First and best steps to staying strong
littleoldlady71 wrote:
Separate finances first thing….make it happen tomorrow.
OP responded:
I actually don’t even know how to begin separating our finances as everything we have is basically tied up in our business.
mamachonk wrote:
This is something you ask your attorney.
SirenSongWoman wrote:
LAWYER NOW! Don't tell him what you're doing. DO NOT talk to any family member. Tell one, they'll ALL know. Follow your lawyer's advice.
I just wanted to firstly say thank you to everyone for all of your responses. I can’t tell you how much they’ve helped me through this time and every time I was struggling I went back and looked at them all.
I just wanted to address a few things mentioned in the comments and then give an update so skip to the end of you just want the update ☺️ I have spent the last few weeks really thinking about our relationship and the dynamics and honestly it’s difficult to really think about and embarrassing to think I’ve allowed this for so long.
Some background to our relationship and dynamics of my life: We started seeing each other at 15 and on reflection I can see that he was pressuring me even back then to do what he wanted (e.g. pressuring me into losing my my virginity when I didn’t want to, but thankfully a friend intervened for me). I grew up in a house filled with DV and an extended family that was very dysfunctional from trauma.
Around the time we first met my step dad who raised me (and separated from my mum about 3 years prior) told me his new partner didn’t like me calling me Dad and she was turning my bedroom at his house into her spare room for when her family came to visit, and essentially ended with him abandoning his Dad role in my life.
The night we started dating at 17 was, in hindsight, deeply troubling. We had been at a local function and had been friends. I was speaking with a mutual friend leading up to this night and we snuck away to ‘spend time together’.
When we came back to the function our mutual friends were laughing about it and he started screaming at me in front of everyone for hooking up with his friend when I knew he liked me and that I’m a bitch. I followed him out to apologise (no idea what I was apologising for now) and ended up in a relationship with him.
He habitually lied to me about using illicit substances throughout the years. He knew it was a hard limit for me as my relative had passed away from an OD. I know to some people it is a bit ridiculous as it’s pretty normal where we are from, but I didn’t want to be involved with it in the slightest.
He caused friendship breakdowns because friends would come to me and tell me he was using substances, he would deny it and tell me they were lying, and I would end up in arguments with them. He admitted 2 years ago to lying about it because he could see my viewpoint had changed and I was more accepting of it. Our relationship was great for the last 2-3 years (1-2 years before our wedding and 1 year after).
But on reflection I realise it was because I was just being more obedient to him. I was basically a married single mum and handled everything at home, worked in our business and was the primary parent for our children.
Okay now for the UPDATE:
I saw everyone’s comments about leaving him and running and divorce. That is definitely my plan. But I’m trying to be smart about everything and not rush it and do it on impulse. After my last post I did cave to his pressure and allow him another chance. I told him that I was going to visit my friend’s new apartment in the city and go for dinner together.
He lost it and tried to forbid from going. I told him I wasn’t asking for permission I was just letting him know. He was yelling and carrying on in front of our children that I either be husband and wife again or he’s leaving right now. And I was just overwhelmed and trying to get him to stop, so I agreed.
He also admitted to going through my phone to look at my messages with my friend because he didn’t trust what I was saying. But shock and horror a week later he left again. So currently we are not together. He keeps apologising and telling me he loves me and regrets the things he was saying to me. He keeps asking me so are you done or do you want to be with me.
I reminded him that you left and we’re not currently together. I said without real changed behaviour I am not willing to be together. And I know that he will not be able to do that because I now realise that I think he is a narcissist, or at least pretty close. In the mean time I have been recording many of our conversations and interactions. I am meeting with a lawyer and speaking with an individual counsellor.
And trying to get my house in a state for sale without it being obvious. I also forwarded many of our business financial documents to a seperate email in case he restricts access to them. His work email is also on my computer as I handled most of his correspondence, and a few days ago he had an email from Snapchat about some password change or something.
Not really a huge deal I guess, but I’m pretty confident there is either another specific girl in the picture or he’s having casual s#$. If there’s anything else I should be doing, anything my you want clarified, or any thoughts you have, I’d love to hear it. And thank you all again.
matchamagpie wrote:
"So currently we are not together."
Lady, on my hands and knees begging you to stop with this language. It needs to be "we are not together" period.
OP responded:
You’re right, we are not together. Period. I promise it’s not changing.
Hi all. I wanted to post an update for everyone who gave me advice in my previous posts and helped me through a really difficult time. My soon-to-be-ex-husband has been gone from our home for 2 weeks now. It has been two weeks filled with crash outs, love bombing and everything in between. But I have held firm and told him I am completely out of the relationship and want a divorce.
I have bought new security cameras for the time being, but want to sell our house and buy my own place as soon as possible. But separating our finances is going to be so difficult. I know I’m only at the very beginning of the journey, but I am feeling so proud of myself and strong in my resolution.
And honestly, I haven’t even missed him once yet. I feel free. The kids and I can be at home and do what we feel like without worrying if he will have a problem with it.
There’s no more yelling at home. It’s just peaceful. So thank you again for your advice. I probably won’t have another update, but thank you all and if you have any tips or tricks for negotiating custody agreements and divorce that would be great. I can’t tell you how much you all helped me push through the hardest part.
Historical-Composer2 wrote:
Please, please do not cave into his excuses/love bombing. He will never change - no matter what he says/promises. I’ve read your other posts, he sounds like a POS. You and your kids will be so much better off without him and his constant screaming, anger and ab#se.
Focus on yourself and your kids now. You should be very proud of yourself for moving on. I know it’s scary and hard but it will be so worth it. Best of luck and a happy future for you and your children!
OP responded:
I absolutely will not. It’s crazy how much you really see when you take off the rose coloured glasses. Thank you, it is a bit scary and definitely hard, but god has it been worth it.
Mera1506 wrote:
Make a new bank account at a different bank in your name only and transfer your personal money and maybe half of the shared money there, freeze your credit for the time being.
OP responded:
It’s difficult because most of our assets aren’t liquid and are in equipment, etc. but I have already opened a separate account for my wages. Thank you!
The family is definitely getting better with this. I know my mum in particular wishes he would stop all of his behaviour and allow us to reconcile. But she has definitely accepted that his behaviour won’t allow that and has stopped pressuring me. I have also opened up to more extended family who have been more supportive which is good. Thank you all so much!
Peter095837 wrote:
Proud for OP to stick with her guns. That kind of "man" will never change, they never will. Never fall for their love bombings and manipulation.
stayonthecloud wrote:
I was skimming and read about the horrific way this AH treated her the night they got together and was like, okay, so what childhood trauma does she have then?
Scrolled right back up and there it was, yup. Sigh. I hope everything works out for her and her kids to safely get this bastard out of their lives.
threetimesalion wrote:
Man, internet commenters just love to throw shit at people for not having instant perfect solutions. OP has been doing some major growing in a short space of time, they’re making great progress.