'My husband left our 5-year-old and 9-month-old home alone and refuses to explain why.' UPDATED 2X

Just tell me the truth, because being lied to right to my face is so incredibly maddening. He insists he was home, but he can't come up with any believable story of where he was at or what he was doing during that time. The way he answers me when I ask him about this and demand truthful answers is so dismissive.

When I tell him "You left our children alone!" He quickly says "No, I didn't, so anyway..." He says I'm overreacting and letting our son's imagination drive me crazy. I am convinced he was gone. We don't have a ring camera, but at least one of our neighbors does. I'm so upset about this that I'm tempted to ask our neighbor for the ring footage!