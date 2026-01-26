'My husband left because I wasn’t jealous enough. In reality I just trust him and our marriage.'

"My husband left me because I wasn’t jealous enough when in reality I just trust him and our marriage."

Having a logical mind is detrimental to relationships especially if it comes from the woman. My (f40) husband (m40) told me that he was leaving me because he didn’t feel loved by me. We have been together for 10 years and married for 7. They’ve been the best years of my life because I have never felt so loved in my life and I loved him so much and still do even though he is leaving me.

I don’t think I will love again or even want to. He is very handsome and I have been living with the fact that he attracts so much attention from women. When we are together I am practically invisible for the women even in our own circles.