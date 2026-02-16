'My husband left me on our wedding night.'

What makes it harder is that his family and friends didn’t see anything wrong with what happened. To them, it wasn’t a big deal. But to me, it was deeply personal. I love my husband. I don’t want resentment to grow in my heart. But I’m afraid I don’t know how to fully move past this. How do you heal from something like this?

EDIT: The after-party wasn’t planned beforehand. They only decided to have it right after our wedding reception. Our wedding venue closed at 10 PM, so I was expecting to rest with him after that.