'AITA for being upset that my husband lied about me to his family to protect himself?'

I asked my husband if he had told them I did it behind his back. He said no. But I had a gut feeling, so I checked the messages between him and his sister. Sure enough, he had blamed the whole thing on me.

I confronted him and was really upset. I raised my voice, and he immediately got mad at me for going through his phone. Then he said, “My family already doesn’t like you, so what’s the big deal?” That shocked me.

No one had ever told me his family had an issue with me. Now I wonder if they have been blaming me for his distance. They constantly complain that he does not visit enough, does not buy gifts for the kids, and so on. It feels like nothing he does is ever enough for them.