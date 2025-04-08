'My husband passed away and his ex-gf wants me to adopt their kids.' MAJOR UPDATE

Even after he relapsed, I was still trying to determine if I could ever fully be with him again if he got clean. I hadn't decided completely against staying married. I wasn't ready to divorce him. But I was also starting to think "Okay, if he gets clean and we stay married, I probably will never have kids with him because that's a risk I can't take...am I okay with that?"

lilithskitchen wrote:

The only question you need to answer now is do you love them and do you want them in your life. Can you provide for them? If the answer to all 3 is yes than it's worth the struggle. Do his parents have custody? Or did he and they just stayed there.