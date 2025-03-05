'AITA for not letting my husband join his D&D call after he got the electricity turned off?'

This is all his fault! And he wants to play D&D in the dark while I sit quietly next to him? Am I wrong here?! I would never be able to enjoy myself with my friends while the rest of my family suffered because of my mistakes.

Here are the top rated comments.

Cat_tophat365247 says:

NTA. But you need to figure out what else he says he's paying that he's not before your car gets towed away at 5 AM.

MurkySmiling says:

Looks like someone rolled a critical fail on adulting. Hopefully your husband's D&D character has better luck.

Penny4004 says: