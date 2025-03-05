'AITA for not letting my husband join his D&D call after he got the electricity turned off?'

Lola-the-showgirl writes:
My husband and I (both in our 30s) have been financially struggling since having our 1-year-old daughter. My husband recently started a better job, so we've been able to stay above water. That is, until we got home today and found that the electricity had been shut off.
How’d that happen? Apparently, he hasn’t paid it for months. He thought it was on autopay and was ignoring all the letters we received because he assumed he had already paid it and never checked. He pays the electricity through his separate bank account, which I’m not on, so I never knew.
So we get home tonight at 7:30 p.m. and realize the electricity has been turned off. He’s incredibly apologetic, says he’s so embarrassed, etc. I tell him it’s okay—I’m pretty stressed about it, but we’ll figure this out.
And then, not even a minute later, as I’m nursing our daughter in our pitch-black living room with my phone at 30%, he says, “Is it cool if I go join my D&D group?” That’s right—he wants to leave his wife and child in the dark to play virtual D&D with his friends on his phone.
I get pretty irritated and tell him, “Cool, so I’ll just chill in the dark alone with the baby.” So he says, “Never mind, I won’t go.” I’m still annoyed that he even asked, but whatever—I try to let it go.
And then, 10 minutes later, I hear him join the f&%#ing call! I got up and took our baby into the room, and he hung up and followed me, saying, “I’m just curious what’s going on. I wasn’t going to play.” But I honestly don’t care!
This is all his fault! And he wants to play D&D in the dark while I sit quietly next to him? Am I wrong here?! I would never be able to enjoy myself with my friends while the rest of my family suffered because of my mistakes.
Cat_tophat365247 says:
NTA. But you need to figure out what else he says he's paying that he's not before your car gets towed away at 5 AM.
MurkySmiling says:
Looks like someone rolled a critical fail on adulting. Hopefully your husband's D&D character has better luck.
Penny4004 says:
I can't believe there are genuinely fathers out there like this like I know there are as I've seen them. But, how on earth does a person with a baby really not grow up? NTA.
TroublesomeTurnip says:
NTA though he should have a plan to call the company tomorrow and pay the debt.