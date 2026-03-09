'My husband refuses to put in the work suggested by our therapist. Where do we go from here?'

He doesn't put forth the effort to communicate respectfully with me, he gets extremely defensive when I talk about my feelings or frustrations, and overall, he just avoids talking to me. At our most recent session, our therapist gave us "homework" of setting aside time for one another each night after we put our kids to bed. However, this week, we only did that 1/7 nights.

That means the other six days, we didn't really talk to each other at all. We have a lot of scheduling conflicts because my husband in a LEO and works rotating shifts, so some weeks he is working all night and sleeping during the day. But on this days off, he chooses to do other projects around the house in the evening hours, like a current renovation project.