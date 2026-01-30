'My husband said everything about me is cumbersome.'

He replied, “Picky is a word. Everything about you is cumbersome.” I was shocked, felt as if I had just been slapped across the face. I just looked at him for a couple of seconds, then said, “Everything? Everything about me is cumbersome?” thinking he would say he didn’t mean it that way or something along those lines. He didn’t. He repeated what he said again.

I mumbled something like, “Wow, that really hurt,” and went quiet. We took our things to our room and went out again to grab something to eat. While we were eating, I told him it really crushed me when he said everything about me is cumbersome. He said, “Well, you tell me when you don’t like something I do.”