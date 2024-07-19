'AITA for getting upset after my husband said he didn't fall in love with my looks.'

I take care of everything for the house, pay bills, clean, grocery shop, and handle the majority of the care for our toddler. We haven't been intimate for five days, and he is losing his temper because of this? I'm exhausted daily, and by the time our toddler goes to bed, I'd like to relax for an hour and just go to sleep. I wake up at 5 a.m. every morning to get everyone ready for the day.

Last night he claimed that he has never rejected my advances towards him. I corrected him and reminded him of the time he did, which really hurt my feelings. His response shocked me. He verbatim said, "Well yeah, that's because you weighed 100 lbs more than you do now... I fell in love with you for your personality, not for how you looked." I was obviously very upset by this. I went to bed and cried myself to sleep.