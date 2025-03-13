'AITA for making a lunch and saying it was disgusting turns out he actually ate my lunch?'

He asks which one, and I say, "The white bean chicken chili." He goes, "That’s what I just threw away." Cue my rage. "Wait, you took my lunch without asking and then threw it away when you didn’t like it?"

He says, "You wouldn’t have liked it—it was completely different from chili." I’m like, "Yeah, I KNOW. It’s white bean chicken chili—it’s not supposed to be like regular chili. That’s why I bought it."

His response? "Well, it was disgusting." I say, "You didn’t even check what it was, didn’t remember it was mine, and when you didn’t like it, you threw it away instead of asking me about it." He goes, "But you offered it to me."