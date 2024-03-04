'My husband thinks I slept with another man but the reality is different.' MAJOR UPDATE

There are times when you don't even need to give someone a taste of their own medicine. You just need to trick them that you've given them a taste of their own medicine.

In a popular post on the True Off My Chest subreddit, a woman shared the tale of her revenge plan against her cheating ex. She wrote:

"My husband thinks I slept with another man but the reality is different."

I caught my husband of 10 years cheating on me with multiple women. He bragged about how he was able to get laid. I know one woman who is 19 years old. It seems like it was just an ego boost for him. I always knew he had issues with his ego. He was a very insecure man. Whenever someone does something better than him he would get jealous. Looking back I regret choosing him.