'My husband told my daughter that she needs to be shaving herself. It's really bothered me.' UPDATED

Adventurous-travel1 wrote:

As a mom I always talked about things age appropriate. When I noticed her hair coming in think then we has a chat about but I also gave her the tools to decide. The main is it’s not just about the household but outside also. Yes we talked about peer pressure and only shave if she wants to. I do know that the girls talked about lot during locker room changing.

The question I have is he does it because he is worried about school and bullying? Regardless it should have been a conversation between the two of you and then you talking about this as I believe certain things with females should come from the mom.

OP responded: