'My husband told me he wished I passed away instead of his first wife. I'm devastated.' MAJOR UPDATE

Nick was gone for over a week. There were a few short phone calls to ask how I was and talk to the kids, but it was a lot of radio silence during that time. He came home one afternoon when Luke and Lila were still at school and said he needed to talk. I figured he was going to ask for the divorce.

He told me he felt very guilty for being happy with his life now and like he was dishonoring Vanessa by living this "new life" with me. The guilt and sadness made him want to pull away and he hoped I'd let him, which I did (I was scared and didn't say anything until it was too bad not to and then the fight happened - I blame myself for not communicating this).