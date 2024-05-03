'My husband turned 40 and suddenly became the man I married again. Should I ask him why?' UPDATED 2X

This new attitude continued when we got home and a few months after that I started to notice that he had lost weight. Shortly after that he started to look more toned as well. He had gotten a dad bod but now he looked better than when we got married. I won’t lie, I had difficulty keeping my hands off him.

He’s basically become the perfect husband overnight, I don’t know what happened. He says he just wanted to be a better husband but there was no event that triggered it outside of turning 40. Could that be it? I’ve read that middle aged men sometimes get in shape because they are looking to cheat. But that’s not the case. He’s never cheated or had any desire too.