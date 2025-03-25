'My husband is turning down a $90,000 job offer,' 'You want to HUMILIATE me.' AITA?

Context: he was laid off from a systems development job as were many others. He had also been aggressively emailing the company CFO however, ranting about a social media policy he refused to sign. He sent over 7 emails, despite being told not to, managed to accuse the CFO of supporting moms for liberty…it was batsh%$ So I’m pretty sure he moved himself to the top of the corporate layoff line.
He hasn’t been able to find anything, so he started with a staffing agency. He passed the interviews for an FPL systems engineer, and told me that he was going to start in early April and would need me to rearrange my schedule every Friday to pick up the kids from school. I am a nurse practitioner and see patients in an office setting.
Today I had my staff call everyone scheduled to see me on Friday afternoons, explain my schedule has changed, and reschedule them. I came home and he tells me he failed the substances test, which we knew he would, as he has a medical card.
He then ranted about a “policy that the results would be kept on file for seven years and it’s so shady, what are they going to do with my DATA?!” And said he’s calling the agency tomorrow to demand they scrub his files and rescind the job offer.
I pointed out that they can’t do that, the 7 years is standard for all medical notes, and the service and notes have been provided and billed. I told him to simply explain he has a license and see what happens. He screamed at me that “you want me to take any bad job out there just to humiliate me."
Like what? 90k a year, despite no benefits (I’m paying for them out of my job) is not a bad job. We have a mortgage and two kids in private school, every job is going to test you and hold the records, just take the job. Am I missing something here? AITA?
Answer to various questions. Good qualities: funny, very intelligent, very creative, can do well everything from making dovetailed fine furniture to car repair to coding to plumbing to playing several instruments and on and on. Kind to others (not me anymore unfortunately. But a steady friend to all others.
Once shoveled an old lady’s driveway for a month for free. Didn’t even know her, simply saw her struggling and decided he would do it. When we were newly in love carried my aged 60 lb dog up and down three flights of stairs for every potty break for months. I have many many good memories of my husband.)
He is on psych meds and is BPD and cyclothymic. He won’t see a therapist. I made the appointment and he didn’t go. His family history is positive for schizophrenia and mood disorders, his mom developed a paranoia in her forties that her husband tried to hurt her.
They stayed married and father in law coped by retreating but she was cruel to him until she passed. She too was still a good person, despite her illness. He has a rotating problem with multiple substances. In reading the comments I realize my own dysfunction of codependency and how warped the 16 years of gaslighting and verbal abuse have made my thinking.
And I get it, that’s my problem to fix now. I will get back in therapy, go back to Al Anon and get my act together. My parents were both diagnosed with borderline personality and my dad was a poly substance abuser and addict who likely abused me. (He confessed to a "dream about it" in rehab, but I had some very disturbing memories at that point, age 5, that my mom told me were a dream of my own).
My history definitely prepped me for a marriage like this. I don’t know where my life is going, but I do want my kids (and me) to be ok. So I will focus on what I can, my own thinking. I do really really want husband to get well though. I love him. He’s a good person and deserves a happy healthy life too.
ChronicCondor said:
How is 90k "humiliating" compared to unemployed? He's a delusional fella.
jrm1102 said:
NTA - Your husband need to take accountability and stop victimizing himself.
anaisaknits said:
NTA. He needs a psychiatrist at this point. He most definitely got himself at the top of the layoff list. He's sounds like a peach to interact with. At this point, no one is going to hire him. He's definitely the problem.
Curious_Bookworm21 said:
NTA. Get your husband into counseling. He clearly has issues with authority or something similar going on. Good luck.
Bobbybuflay said:
You're NTA. Times are tough. He needs to try to take the job and he can keep looking until he find an even better one. And come on, he should know that many IT/engineering related jobs will require tests, so he should be responsible and do his research about this.
Away-Milk-5170 said:
Your husband sounds scary. Is he this crazy and aggressive in other areas of your life together? Screaming at you is completely uncalled for in any situation.