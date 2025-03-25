'My husband is turning down a $90,000 job offer,' 'You want to HUMILIATE me.' AITA?

They stayed married and father in law coped by retreating but she was cruel to him until she passed. She too was still a good person, despite her illness. He has a rotating problem with multiple substances. In reading the comments I realize my own dysfunction of codependency and how warped the 16 years of gaslighting and verbal abuse have made my thinking.

And I get it, that’s my problem to fix now. I will get back in therapy, go back to Al Anon and get my act together. My parents were both diagnosed with borderline personality and my dad was a poly substance abuser and addict who likely abused me. (He confessed to a "dream about it" in rehab, but I had some very disturbing memories at that point, age 5, that my mom told me were a dream of my own).