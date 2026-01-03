"AITA for how I reacted when I found out my husband used some of my son's treatment money to buy a Christmas present for my stepson?"

It's a long story but I'll try my best to make it short. So my son Jamie (16) is having medical issues. Has been for few months now. Without revealing much information because of privacy, the treatment involves monthly payment.

I have a good paying job. Not high. But good enough. And I been using the money to pay for the treatment. My husband did not contribute to it but he's been handling everything else like groceries and bills.

I have a 18 year old stepson Louis. He's the type that likes expensive gifts and his father has always gotten him something big on birthdays and Holidays. For his birthday, he got him a new car. For Christmas he wanted a motorbike. You know those expensive ones.