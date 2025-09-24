'AITA for not giving my husband more time to become a better father and partner?'

"AITA for not giving my husband “more time” before finalizing our divorce after a year of separation?"

PurpleEverywhere writes:

I (42F) have been separated from my husband (50M) since Oct 2024. We were married for 10 years, and the marriage broke down because he consistently failed to step up as a partner or father. I carried everything: the house, the kids, the bills, the planning, while he coasted and made excuses.

We’ve now been separated for a year, and I told him this was his chance to show me real change. Instead, it’s been the same old pattern: When our son was sick and called him, instead of comforting him or helping me, he just texted me “Savion is asking for medicine.” No reassurance for the child, no follow-up.