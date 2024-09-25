Husband claims wife has ‘more time’ to handle chores despite her full-time job; 'he wants a housewife but got me instead.' AITA?

Well this morning I was still angry and he asked if I was still pissed? “Because he didn’t say anything crazy and he thinks there is ALOT more I can do during the day.” Mind you I work a full time corporate job from home with our 1 year old.

He said I can make time for the things I “want to do” instead of the things he needs. I also should mention that I do all of the cleaning, cooking, shopping and running my son to sports and his dad.

The only thing he takes responsibility for is pulling weeds out of the yard (we have a lawn company who mows). He is supposed to take the trash to the curb and has forgot so many times. I also pack his lunches and do all of his laundry.