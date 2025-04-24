'My husband wants to leave me for celebrating my late aunt's bday on his sister's bday.' AITA? UPDATED

Um a 12 year old doesn't need a whole day for a party. You spend the majority of the time together. That's enough. I only ever had a party for a few hours growing up. It's perfectly normal. Your husband is hiding something else.

She later shared this update:

Hey everyone! First off I want to thank everyone for their support and kind regards to me. I am going through an extremely emotional time right now.

For some context to the first story, some people were saying I was prioritizing the dead over the living. This is NOT true. I work extremely early in the morning for work so I'm usually in bed by 8:30pm. Depending on the day of the week my SIL birthday lands on, I go straight to her after work, or if I'm not working then early in the morning.