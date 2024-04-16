Woman gets mad at husband for going to lunch without her the day before her C-section, asks 'is that weird?' UPDATE

After she left, he asked if I wanted to come for lunch. By this point, I’d decided I didn’t want to because I felt like a third wheel and unwanted, so I said no. I was setting up the baby monitor when he came in to tell me I should cut him some slack because he is going to be looking after me and the baby for the next month (which is an exaggeration but, fine), so he should be able to go out for an hour if he wants.