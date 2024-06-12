'My husband won't consider being sterilized, he wants me to do it instead. Is this fair?' MAJOR UPDATE

Thecatwhisker wrote:

So I am 8 weeks out from a C Section myself and we have a new baby. He took on basically all the childcare for the first week while I was very much out of it. Then still did the lions share as I got better. He’s back at work now but still takes over and jumps in to help when he gets home. And by ‘help’ I mean we help each other, we are a team, these are our children and this our family. We are working on it together.