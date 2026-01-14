'My husband's affair partner is 19 and pregnant and doesn’t know the baby’s father.' UPDATED

Two it's not fair to either of you to have to put up with your gross husband. You shouldn't have to deal with him and especially him trying to cuddle and kiss you. I promise the kids already can tell something is up especially if they are older. And not fair to your son to have his dad around playing good dad. Sit him down and have your husband tell him what he did. Then get a lawyer and STD test.

Icy_Department_1423 wrote:

Tell your husband he must tell son before Christmas, with you present. You are to remain as silent as possible, except to call out any any woe is me by your husband.

Advise your son not to meet ex in person, as this is too fresh to deal with. Do tell him you will support him in any way needed and you will be divorcing.

Tell husband he needs to leave the home for at least the next two weeks. Leave it up to son on how much detail to share with other children at this point.