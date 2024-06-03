'My husband's father moved in with us. I would appreciate advice on how to deal with him.' UPDATED 3X

I would suggest you two talk it over with a couples counselor. My partner and I never did. We were together ten years. The issues surrounding my father’s staying with us were never resolved even after he found an apartment that suited his needs. We broke up over this.

Six weeks later, OP shared an update.

Well we’re in the process of moving out. My husband will move in with his mother and I am moving in with my folks. My father in law is officially in the apartment and we are still finishing packing.

He will be finding a roommate and will be keeping some of our furniture, but that is a small trade for peace of mind. His dad has said some rude things, like “don’t blame me if you split up” but outside of that, I haven’t really spoken to him.