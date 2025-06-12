'My husband’s first love contacted him to apologize and reconnect. Should I be concerned?' UPDATED

A day later, OP shared an update.

I want to thank everyone who saw my original post and left a comment or sent me a message. Although they may have been difficult for me to read through, it was something I ultimately needed to do. Anyways, here is the update.

Liam (27M, husband, fake name) has been at work all day so I wasn't able to talk to him much until he got home. I sat him down again and let him know that I needed to talk about him about his communication with Danielle (28F, husband's ex, fake name). I told him that I wasn't happy and that I needed to know if he was still talking to Danielle today. He told me he was, but that he was to finally end things with her.