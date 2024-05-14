'AITA for telling my husband that his fragile masculinity is costing us money and nobody cares what he drives.'

After two years, I can safely say we made the wrong choice. While the car does have good passenger space, it doesn’t seem to have as much cargo room as those minivans. The reliability has been junk. The car has had eight recalls during our ownership.

Even when not recalled, it spends too much time at the dealership because something always seems to be broken. Some repairs have been covered under warranty, but we've still shelled out over $9k (maintenance not included). The car hasn’t even racked up that many miles.

Here are just some of the annoyances: The shifting can be rough. Sometimes, I press on the gas, and the car barely moves, and when it does, it's jerky. For the past few weeks, the check engine light has been turning on randomly. Numerous electronic issues.