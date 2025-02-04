'My husband's GF lives with us and they want to do this forever. I'm feeling unsure.' UPDATED 2X

Not long after posting, OP shared a small update.

UPDATE: Cohabiting just got harder and harder and I was getting less and less of my husband's love, attention and even compassion. Friend then bought a house and husband was going to love there two, then three, then even five nights a week.

Nothing I said was right any more. I was the villain - apparently uncompassionate , selfish, a bad communicator, not seeing it from husband's or friend's point of view. increasingly excluded in my own life.

And unsurprisingly about six weeks ago, husband ended our marriage - ostensibly for other reasons about our relationship but it may surprise you not at all to learn that he is now moving in with Friend in the house she has bought and that I am not now on speaking terms with her at all after some increasingly manipulative behaviour from both of them but especially her.

Then, nine months later, she jumped on with a more in-depth update.