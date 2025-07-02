'AITA for wanting leave my husband because his mom won't acknowledge me as his wife?'

I try to be respectful. I bring her food. I invite her over. I even bought her a sweater she kept pointing at during one of her shopping trips. She looked at it and said, “I don’t wear cheap stuff like this.”

I wanted to crawl under the floor. But the thing that really pushed me happened last weekend. We were all at a family dinner. She introduced my husband, his cousins, even her neighbor’s dog, but not me. I was sitting right there. At her table. And she skipped me like I was just some random person who tagged along. Her cousin even asked, “Who’s she?” and she just shrugged.