'My husband’s relationship with his boss is increasingly questionable. AITA?' UPDATED

Their texts were mostly innocent, regarding work and the like, but there were times he was bringing coffee in just for her, or they would be discussing what shows/music they like, etc. This isn’t damning, but I just had a feeling that this was turning into a much closer friendship than I was led to believe it was.

I’m embarrassed to admit I didn’t handle it well. I jokingly poked at him about having a “work-wife," to which he became very defensive and increasingly annoyed with me. I ended up dropping the subject because it was going nowhere, but about a month later, on his birthday, we got into a big fight because he was going out with his friends and I was told I was not invited.