'AITA for not wanting my husband's single ex-wife to join us on vacation?'

"My husband's single ex-wife wants to come on vacation with us, and I don't want her to. AITA?"

My husband and I have been talking to his son for a long time about taking him with us to abroad, as we travel every year. My husband and I have been together for 6 years and I have been a normal part of our son's life. Now that our son has been expressing that he wants to go with us abroad, my husband's single ex-wife is suggesting she go with us to take our son abroad.

For a little back story, every time my husband and I tell her we are going to take our son to a movie, event or some type of show, she buys tickets for the same event a week or two before we take him so that she can take him first.