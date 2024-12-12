'AITA for refusing to let my disgusting hoarder in-laws stay with us indefinitely?'

"AITA for refusing to let my mentally ill hoarder in-laws stay at my house indefinitely?"

AITA_Throwaway_66666 says:

My in-laws are in their 60s. They are hoarders and unhealthy people—not elderly. They keep saying, “Well, this is what happens when you get to be our age.” No, it doesn't. Eat healthy and take care of yourself.

They don’t cook or clean. Their house is falling apart from neglect. They neglect their own hygiene, reek of urine, and have two cats who urinate and defecate all over the house. Their doctors have passively made comments about the smell. They don’t ask for help or consider nursing homes. They seem to be mentally sound but are just gross.