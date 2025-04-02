'AITA for giving my kid the same name as some kid on my in-laws side of the family?'

Jack and Jill are upset and went to my wife's parents before talking to us, telling them that they are annoyed and don't want us to name our son Owen because, in their mind, "There's only one Owen in their lives. It would cause confusion for their one-year-old son having two Owen cousins," etc. We heard from my wife's mom that Jill was going to talk to my wife and discuss this.

I, being the husband, figured I would just call Jack (my wife's brother) and nip this in the bud, especially because my wife was super stressed and discouraged that the name was already causing tension. He couldn't talk until that night, so I just sent him this text: