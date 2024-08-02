'AITA for banning my in laws from seeing my children and threatening my husband with divorce if he objects?'

I have a sister and a brother, both married with kids. I hate my brother-in-law because he is an a^#, and I love my sister-in-law. I LOVE ALL MY NIBLINGS because they are my family and didn’t choose their parents. In other words, my children are her grandchildren and her son’s children no matter who I am.

Now she is calling my husband, crying every day about how I am forbidding her from seeing her grandchildren, which is beyond me because why would she even care when she doesn’t like them? Because I finally said something?

My other reason is that I don’t want my children to resent their cousins for being treated better because it is not the cousins’ fault either that adults aren’t even pretending to be civil.