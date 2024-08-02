'AITA for banning my in laws from seeing my children and threatening my husband with divorce if he objects?'

Ok_Hotel_4829 writes:
My mother-in-law has a total of 10 grandchildren. Mine are her least favorite, and as long as the children were young and didn’t understand, it was tolerable. But now they suffer a lot and notice the favoritism, and visiting the in-laws has become an ordeal for my children, especially when the other cousins are there.
Now I have decided to eliminate this anxiety from my children and forbid my in-laws from ever being in my children’s lives again. Almost everyone in my husband’s family, including my husband, is calling me an a%#$ole, and many are saying that I am an arrogant and hateful woman and that’s why I was never a favorite of my mother-in-law.
But see, this is where I disagree. It doesn’t matter if she likes me or not, if I am the arrogant one, or if she’s the selfish, bitter cunt. It shouldn’t be taken out on the children, and here’s an example of the train of thought that made me come to this conclusion:
I have a sister and a brother, both married with kids. I hate my brother-in-law because he is an a^#, and I love my sister-in-law. I LOVE ALL MY NIBLINGS because they are my family and didn’t choose their parents. In other words, my children are her grandchildren and her son’s children no matter who I am.
Now she is calling my husband, crying every day about how I am forbidding her from seeing her grandchildren, which is beyond me because why would she even care when she doesn’t like them? Because I finally said something?
My other reason is that I don’t want my children to resent their cousins for being treated better because it is not the cousins’ fault either that adults aren’t even pretending to be civil.
My husband said that “I have no right” and “He has the same amount of say to decide who meets his children,” so I told him that fine, he could choose us or mommy, and we could divorce, and I would make sure his mom never sees our children enforced legally.
What started all of this is one of my sisters-in-law sending me chat logs after chat logs of his mother spewing hatred about my children, especially my daughter, because she looks like me.
AITA? Can I forbid my husband’s family from seeing our children even with him believing we could fix this in a less dramatic way? His mother is very willing to apologize and talk, and she says that she loves our children very much. But for me, that ship has sailed and sunk. My daughter does not want to see anyone from that side of the family.
Here are the top comments:
Robbie_ShortBus says:
Huge gamble a relying on judge to specifically exclude these people from seeing your kids in a divorce. Have to accept that it’s possible they will see them more once you’re out of the picture.
MaxtheCookie says:
Send the chat logs to your husband and tell that they are one of the reasons she will not be seeing you kids.
celticmusebooks says:
Can you give some SPECIFIC examples of how she "hates" your children? Seems if she hated them she'd welcome you saying she doesn't ever have to see them again. DO be aware that you will have no say in how much contact your in laws have with the kids while your husband has his visitation time.
Unless these chatlogs actually include tangible threats of physical harm the courts will not restrict who you husband and the kids spend time with during his custody time. You and your husband sound like you need to get some marriage counselling to get on the same page OR to help navigate co parenting as divorced parents.
OP responded:
You would think that wouldn’t you? That she would be over the moon that she doesn’t have to have them in her life. But my guess is that she enjoys the mistreatment. She loves showing obvious favoritism and see their reaction.
Like when she calls them fat or my daughter a giraffe or when she “forgets” to buy them gifts when everyone else gets one or pushes them out of pictures with her other grandkids. Smelly, dirty, snotty etc.
Away-Understanding34 says:
If he has seen the chat logs where his mother bashed his kids and he is still defending her, then he's a lost cause. What has he said about that? Is he going to let her trash them to their faces? You are doing the right thing in protecting your kids. He's failing as a father and husband.
