'AITA for getting angry at my in-laws for eating frozen postpartum meals?'

"AITA for getting angry at my [30f] in-laws [60s MF] for eating frozen postpartum meals?"

I gave birth 1.5 weeks ago and my in-laws are currently staying with us for 2 weeks in our guest bedroom. I am very tired, very hormonal, and already struggling with their presence here, so I was worried I overreacted.

Context: I spent my last month of pregnancy labeling, packaging, and freezing a bunch of meals to hold me over when I am alone postpartum and my husband is working. I am trying to lose weight postpartum and the labels on a lot of these meals are very meticulous with calorie counts for individual serving sizes, so it is clear they are meant for one serving.

My husband is currently working on and off, so it was just me and the in-laws in the house yesterday. I came downstairs after nursing my newborn and saw my in-laws reheating a large frozen sheet of lasagna.