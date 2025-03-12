'AITA for correcting my in-laws pronunciation of my name constantly for five years?'

Have you discussed this with him over the years? How is he okay with this treatment of his wife? What is he doing about it? I'm really curious if there's some sort of racial or cultural dimension at play? Five years is a long time without any underlying issues.

OP responded:

Yeah, that’s exactly what’s been bothering me. Five years is a long time to keep getting it wrong. At this point, it feels like a choice. My husband keeps brushing it off like it’s not a big deal, but I don’t think he really understands how dismissive it feels. I’ve brought it up before, but he just says they "mean well" and that I should let it go. I’m not sure how to get him to actually see the problem without it turning into a bigger fight.