'My in-laws don't like my name so they call me 'Florence', AITA for ignoring them?'

AITA for not responding to my in-laws when they get my name wrong?

EnvironmentalWave740 writes:

My legal name is Flora, not Florence. My parents chose just Flora when I was born, and I've always liked it. However, for most of my life, I've been Florry to most people. Even at work, my co-workers call me Florry.

I respond to either Flora or Florry, and some people prefer calling me Flora, which I'm totally fine with. But ever since I first met my in-laws two years ago, they've been weird about my name. They started by asking me a hundred times if my name was actually Florence.

Then they questioned why my parents gave me a nickname (Flora) as a legal name instead of the full name Florence. But what really bothers them is the fact that I use Florry and somewhat prefer it over Flora.