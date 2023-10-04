'My in-laws want my husband to cheat on me because they want a grandson.' AITA? UPDATED.

"AITA-My in-laws want my husband to cheat on me because they want a grandson?"

Me and my husband have been together for 5 years, and we have twin girls together. We moved in before the pandemic after dating online for a year. During the time we were living down with his family, they did everything in their power to try and get us to break up (I think it's because we have different skin colors, but only 2 of them have flat out said it to me.)

Before I moved in with my husband, I told his family I am not a maid, and my schooling will come first. All 12 of them agreed, so we moved in together. The first year of us living together, the pandemic started, and we would have disagreements about stupid things (laundry not being picked up, toilet seat left up, pets needing to be cared for, etc.).