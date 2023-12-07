Mega rich in-laws think it'll be 'cute' if DIL is their waitress on Christmas, DIL refuses, asks AITA?

Politely, I declined because, let's be real, being excluded from Christmas dinner while working as their server? That's a hard pass from me. Unfortunately, I was told that I was being dramatic, and there's nothing weird about me being their server for their family's Christmas dinner. Thoughts, anyone?

OP responded to some comments:

fallingintopolkadots says:

NTA (Not the A%@hole). Damn, that's insulting and spiteful AF. We don't want you to cook or be a participant in our Christmas celebration, but we'd love to come to your workplace and have you serve us, so technically you're there with us but you can't contribute to the conversation and are required to be polite because it's your job.