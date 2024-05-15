'AITA for telling my Indian friend to accept that white men don't want to date her?'

AITA for telling my Indian friend that white men just don't want her?

ThrowawayAitaosow writes:

I (20m) am Indian American and have a friend (20f) who is also Indian American. She is quite good-looking, but she complains that she can’t get a “hot white guy” to date her. Her white friends are similar to her in terms of “level” of looks, but they find it easy to find these athletic white guys to date.

The thing is that she has openly said she refuses to date Indian guys and only wants a white guy. She was complaining to me recently, and honestly, I’ve gotten a bit tired of it, so I just told her, “Maybe they don’t want you.” This caused her to get very upset and call me an AH.