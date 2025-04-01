'AITA for not wanting my MIL around my daughter after she called her an 'oopsie baby' to her face?'

Am I overreacting? Should I just suck it up and let them come to the party and risk my daughter hearing more harmful things? I'm honestly really upset, but I feel like I'm the only person who's mad, so I don't know what to do. AITA?

butterflygurl88 says:

NTA, If this isn’t the first comment they have made, they will continue to make more if you let this slide, do you want to spend the next few years of your life constantly trying to explain to your daughter and defuse a situation that they have caused? At some point she will be old enough to understand and then what is your husband going to do? Tell his daughter not to be so sensitive? This needs to stop now, before it gets worse.