'AITA for saying that my kids are the reason I would never cheat on my wife?' UPDATED

I know it's not my place, but I completely lost it on him and told him to stop blaming Brie. If he had problem with her, she should have worked with her to solve it. Cheating on her is the worst thing he could have done to her, and he has no idea how hurt Brie is due to all this. I told him that he not only hurt Brie, but also screwed up his kid's lives.

They did not do anything wrong and now have to suffer due to his selfish behavior. I told him that I know that husbands and wives may have problems, but his actions are punishing his kids, and their lives will never be the same after this.