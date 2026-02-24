'My landlord is jealous of my income, raises my rent $500. I screw him years later for $20k.'

The extension arrived in the mail and it included a month-to-month clause and a $500 increase in the rent. I flipped out and called him. “Hank, why are you increasing the rent over 50%? That’s too much! That’s more than my new mortgage is going to be!”

He was super condescending to me, “RockyMoose, it’s what the apartment goes for now. I would be losing money by renting it for less.” I tried to reason with him but it was very clear he knew we could afford the $500, had no choice in the matter, and he was going to screw us over as best he could.

He got angry with me for arguing my point, and I’ll never forget his parting words: “You don’t have to like it, RockyMoose, you just have to pay it.”