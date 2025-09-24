'AITA for being furious that my landlord only cleaned half of my apartment windows?'

GaymerGriff says:
So I live in an apartment owned by a big management company and pay nearly $2,000 a month for a third-floor unit. Back in June 2025, I asked my property manager if they could arrange to have the exterior windows cleaned. I can’t do it myself, as the windows only open a few inches.
The request dragged on all summer. I followed up in July and August, and each time I was told “we’re gathering quotes” or “a contractor is coming out.” In September, a new property manager stepped in, apologized for the delays, and finally scheduled it for late September. I was honestly relieved, since I had been asking for three months and summer was basically gone by that point.
Fast forward to this week: I came home and only half of my windows had been cleaned. Literally, four out of seven of them. The difference is glaring, the cleaned windows look amazing and let in so much more light, while the others are still covered in water spots and dirt.
When I emailed the property manager, he said that they “didn’t include the section of windows over the entrance in their estimate” and that is why they weren’t done. But here’s the thing: all seven of those windows are part of my apartment. So I am now left with half my apartment windows clean and half dirty because someone messed up the scope of work.
After all the back-and-forth, the wasted summer, and now this half-baked outcome, I’m about to crash. Am I wrong for being pissed off and wanting to rip the property manager a new one over email, or am I overreacting and should just be happy that at least some of my windows were cleaned?
Vdavwil says:
Neither. The new manager jumped on the problem, and if he is as quick to fix the mistake, then letting him do so is probably your best bet. So calmly ask when he expects to get the rest of them done. If he drags his feet, then go over his head. "Ripping" him in an email isn't likely to do anything but make you feel better, temporarily.
OP responded:
He said, “Unfortunately not, no. I apologize for any confusion” when asked if the remaining 3 windows will be cleaned.
Savings_Income4829 says:
Depends on your lease, what does it mention about exterior building maintenance. It is usually the complex's responsibility. That being said, it's not at the tenants request. It's using a large job cleaning all the windows, possible siding across multiple buildings. It could be a once a year thing.
Vdavwill responded:
I agree the tenant shouldn't have to ask, but if they're so dirty that they are keeping light from getting into the apartment, management is obviously NOT taking responsibility, even once a year.