'My (20M) lesbian best friend said she has feelings for me, now we're both confused.' UPDATED 5X

"This is literally a dream come true, so why am I hesitating at all?!!" Because you're trying to keep yourself safe, and you (rightfully) are interpreting pursuing something with her as a risk. It's totally understandable to want to avoid getting hurt!

If she were a more casual crush it might be easier, but you have had feelings for her for a long time. The closer something is to our hearts, the greater its capacity to hurt us. And rather than dismiss that fear with platitudes or uninformed optimism, I will, instead, say this: you are resilient.