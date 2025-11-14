'My Maid of Honor might not have really been my friend. Am I overreacting?'

Then she started pushing her own ideas onto my bachelorette plans. I’d told her from the beginning that I didn’t want to go out clubbing, I’m more of a homebody.

I’d booked a big Airbnb so we could hang out, drink, play games, and have a relaxed weekend. She kept insisting we go to bars anyway and seemed frustrated when I stuck to what I wanted. She also kept ranting to me about how “unsupportive” the other bridesmaids were.

Nothing they did satisfied her and she constantly tried to make herself seem like a better friend even though she was already the Maid of Honor. She even got upset over me hanging with the other bridesmaids at the bachelorette, because she doesn’t partake in that activity and wanted to do something with everyone.