'My MIL called me and asked why I wasn't calling her anymore. AITA?' UPDATED

"My MIL called me and asked why I wasn't calling her anymore. AITA?"

My MIL has a very close relationship with my husband and she often jumps in on our conversations to "defend" him. (Example: one time I playfully told my husband I'd kill you if you did that and he was laughing and she jumped right in with her serious tone and started telling me "please don't kill my son, don't hit him either...he's already weak" and so on.)

I was shocked and this happens every time. One time I told her please don't come in between us when we are having a conversation and she said "it's my son and I'll defend him."

This happened often so I avoided visiting her place and stopped calling her because it triggered me and made my skin crawl. Now she complains why I don't talk to her anymore. What should I do?

UPDATE: