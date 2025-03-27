'My MIL called me and asked why I wasn't calling her anymore. AITA?' UPDATED

My MIL has a very close relationship with my husband and she often jumps in on our conversations to "defend" him. (Example: one time I playfully told my husband I'd kill you if you did that and he was laughing and she jumped right in with her serious tone and started telling me "please don't kill my son, don't hit him either...he's already weak" and so on.)
I was shocked and this happens every time. One time I told her please don't come in between us when we are having a conversation and she said "it's my son and I'll defend him."
This happened often so I avoided visiting her place and stopped calling her because it triggered me and made my skin crawl. Now she complains why I don't talk to her anymore. What should I do?
So I talked with my husband and said, you not standing up for me is only causing me to hate your mom even more. He agreed to stand for me in the future and I inquired about his mom's call and he said that she called him and he was unable to pick her call throughout the day.
So she basically called because her son wasn't picking up and she needs information on him but can't be obvious so she just went on to ask me why I wasn't calling her these days.
gabbage1 said:
Nta you’re entitled to create space If she causes you to be annoyed in even casual conversation. I do wonder why she is saying he’s already weak - what’s up with that?
Alice_Da_Cat said:
NTA. Your husband needs to grow a set and stick up for you, she also needs to back off. If none of those things are going to happen you sadly need to decide if you're going to shut up and put up or leave. Sorry this is happening OP.
lovelyyhelena said:
NTA. You’re not obligated to maintain a relationship with someone who constantly disrespects your boundaries. MIL isn’t just defending her son she’s inserting herself into your marriage in a way that’s uncomfortable and dismissive.
You tried addressing it directly, and she refused to listen. Distance is a natural consequence, not a punishment. If she truly wants to reconnect, she needs to respect your role as his partner, not treat you like an outsider in your own relationship.
Aggressive_Cup8452 said:
NTA. Not all MILs are created equal. Sounds like you got stuck with a meddling one. Best way to address it is by ignoring her. Protect your peace.
giuseppe_botsford said:
NTA. That constant interference would drive anyone crazy. It's your marriage not a committee. She needs to understand boundaries. Maybe your husband can try explaining things to her again? It's worth a shot.
mother-of-dragons13 said:
NTA. She needs to step back. You're entitled to have a conversation without her jumping down your throat all time. Your husband needs to grow a pair and tell her to back off.