'My MIL doesn't let me sleep with my husband. She's always barging in on us.' UPDATED 2X

What really annoyed me was the fact that she started saying that several things of value and money were lost in her room casually the day I stayed at home. (I had the day off from work and study in the afternoons). I really got fed up, I told my husband that this really wasn't what I expected.

I agreed to let her move in with us because my father-in-law passed away and I was really trying to be empathetic to her and her pain, but I'm not going to let her call me a thief. Now I'm at my parents' house, my husband keeps calling me and sending me messages to come back, but I don't know what to do anymore. This is really stressful.

Commenters had a lot to say about the dynamic.

Kampfzwerg0 wrote: