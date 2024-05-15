'AITA for walking out on my husband because my MIL refuses to acknowledge my kids as her family?'

Over the years before this happened, she would always tell me what my kids did. She would never say ours. She also took a picture with her grandchildren and excluded mine. She said she was recreating an old picture, but it included my youngest stepdaughter and my husband wasn't in it. I told my husband it was bulls%#t

She also rewrote her will to include her grandchildren minus my kids after the adoption. I don't want her money, but I was hurt she didn't consider them. She also opened bank accounts for all of them except my kids.

She even opened one for my stepdaughter's child. She told my husband I am the one causing the divide, but my husband and I raise the kids as ours. I took care of his children like my own.